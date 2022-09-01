Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 833,452 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $87,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Livent by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

