Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,644,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $85,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Olin by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Olin by 2,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 468,862 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

