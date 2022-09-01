Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 88,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $591.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baozun Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

