Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $89,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 945,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

