BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $171.66 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BeiGene by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

