BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.