BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

