Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

