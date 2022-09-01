Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

BRO opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

