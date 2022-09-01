Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.