Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

