Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

