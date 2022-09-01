Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $45,586,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $951.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.