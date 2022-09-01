Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

