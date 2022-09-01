Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.90

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.90 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 342589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.90 ($1.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAPC. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($2.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.17 ($2.54).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.96.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

