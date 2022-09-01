Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.37.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

