Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $40.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.37.

Shares of CHWY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

