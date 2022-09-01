Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

