Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 166,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

