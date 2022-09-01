Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

