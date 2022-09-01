Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

