Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.