Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

CLR opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

