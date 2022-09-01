Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

