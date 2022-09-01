Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

