Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

