Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

