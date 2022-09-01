Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 26.8% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 125,858 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

