Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Workday by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

