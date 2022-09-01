Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.