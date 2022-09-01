Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 110 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Down 0.3 %

GATX opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

