Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 310 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.