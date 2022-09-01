Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 460 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 113,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,632,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

