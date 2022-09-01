Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VNO opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

