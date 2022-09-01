Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SI opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.