Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,110 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNBE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after buying an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after buying an additional 191,681 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.48 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

KNBE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

