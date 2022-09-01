Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

