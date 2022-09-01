Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

