Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 214,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

