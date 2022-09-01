Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $950,620. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

