Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

