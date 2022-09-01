Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Block by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Block by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after buying an additional 70,641 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,813 shares of company stock worth $26,201,618 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $276.14.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

