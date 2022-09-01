Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

