Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Post by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 135,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Post by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

