Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.2% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 97,556.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,872 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

