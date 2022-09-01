Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $388,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $101.27 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

