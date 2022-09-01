Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $401,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BL stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

