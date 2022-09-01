Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

