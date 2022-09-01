Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

