Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

